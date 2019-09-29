MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Coffee County High School came together Sunday morning to remember a classmate who committed suicide.

Channing Smith committed suicide after being cyberbullied. On Sunday, the community gathered for a celebration of life. The celebration started at 8 a.m. Sunday at Rotary Park in Manchester.

Billy Ray Cyrus was on hand to perform. He sang Smith's favorite song, Amazing Grace.

Smith was a musician and motorcyclist and his guitar and motorcycle were on display.

