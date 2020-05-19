JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police need help finding three young children last seen in Jackson County.

The Arcade Police Department sent information for a 5, 7 and 9-year old last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cole, Mattalyn and Tyler Allen are believed to be with Anthony Allen. They are likely traveling in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with a temporary license plate from Iowa. The vehicle is black and has a cracked windshield.

Anthony Allen is 36-years-old and is described as 6-foot-1, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these three children or the man they are believed to be with, please call Arcade Police at 706-367-1911 or call 911.

Authorities did not specify the relationship of any of the individuals involved.

Cole Allen, Tyler Allen and Mattalyn Allen

Arcade Police Department

