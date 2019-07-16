A Roane County restaurant is thanking the community for stepping up after a burglary.

The owner of Jake's Bar and Grill said they keep meat stored outside the building in two freezers and two people went under a fence Sunday when they were closed, broke into the freezers, and stole $2,000 worth of hamburgers, steak, and chicken.

When the community heard about what happened, they came to eat at the restaurant. The owner said they made up for the loss in one day of sales.

"I mostly got teary-eyed a couple of times about it, I expected maybe a couple of hundred dollars more in sales than we normally do, if not somewhere about the same. But, it just blew us away with the amount of support that came and it really took me by surprise, it really means a lot," owner Tony Vitolo said.

The owner does have surveillance video of what happened and is working with police. He's offering a $500 reward for information.