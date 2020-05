The community rallied behind their favorite seniors for a special display of support!

SEYMOUR, Tennessee — Seymour High School seniors were honored with senior signs and a farewell parade on Saturday morning.

But getting to that point wasn't easy. Seniors had their signs stolen from them recently so the community stepped up.

10News is told around 5,000 dollars were raised, and a lot of volunteering needed to replace the signs in time for today's parade.