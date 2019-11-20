ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Jordan just turned 12 years old. She celebrated it just like most people do — with gifts and a birthday party.

Yet, Jordan also did something different for her birthday. After unwrapping her gifts and thanking her guests, she donated them to the Holiday Bureau of Anderson County.

The toys include dolls, stuffed animals, a bag and art materials. They will be rewrapped and given to low-income families for the holidays.

The non-profit organization provides gifts for people who qualify for holiday assistance throughout Anderson County. Volunteers collect gifts and wrap them before and distributing them to people.

Holiday Bureau of Anderson County LAST CHANCE!!! We have been signing up for FREE Christmas Toys, Dec... orations, and Food Vouchers for four weeks, Today October 26, 2019 is the last sign up day for this Christmas season. 728 "B" Emory Valley Road Oak Ridge 9am to noon Today Oct 26, 2019 If you are low income and live in Anderson County come on down!!

Most of the agency's efforts are focused on the holiday season, but it operates throughout the year.

The Holiday Bureau of Anderson County is always accepting volunteers, according to their website.

RELATED: Volunteers drop off hundreds of tiny decorated trees for tiny patients at ETCH