$13,000 raised for Vonore woman who lost her arm and husband in a wreck

In August, Chyenne and Joe Moses were hit by another driver that officers were chasing. Joe was thrown out of the car and later died.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — After a wreck that cost a woman her arm and her husband, the Monroe County community came together for a hot dog fundraiser Saturday and to drop off donations, making sure the woman was taken care of.

The community raised around $13,000 to help Chyenne Moses after a driver hit her and her husband, Joe Moses. He was thrown out of the car and later died, officials said. She had to have her arm amputated, according to officials.

The crash happened on Aug. 10, officials said. Officers were chasing the driver, officials said.

"You know in a world right now that everything just seems to be so negative, it's just very humbling to know that there are still good people out there," said Brandon Woodby, Chyenne's coworker. "And people willing to give and people willing to donate, people that don't even know Chyenne or know Joe, have just been amazing."

Friends, family and strangers dropped off several kinds of donations and organizers said that everything she needs has been donated.

Anyone who wants to help Chyenne can bring donations to the M Salon in Vonore.