CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 60 families will get a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to a 9-year-old Cumberland County girl.

Each year, for the past 5 years, Kenzie Parker has saved her money so that she could help families in need during the holidays.

In November, she and her grandfather go out and use the money she saved all year long to buy turkeys and items families may need for a Thanksgiving meal. Before they go shopping, her grandfather matches whatever she saves and then they get to work.

Once the shopping is done, the two team up with several different groups to get the meals to those who need them.

Because of their donations, 65 families will have a turkey with Thanksgiving trimmings this year.

Cumberland County Sheriff, Casey Cox, said in a Facebook post that seeing Parker donate to families at her age warmed his heart and gave him great hope for the future. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office received 10 boxes to distribute this year.

Anyone who wants to follow Parker's example and give back this Thanksgiving can reach out to local non-profit organizations like United Way or Goodwill.

