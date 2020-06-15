Alcoa Chief of Police promises respect, transparency and professionalism

The Chief of Police said that George Floyd's murder shocked and pained the entire Alcoa Police Department.

ALCOA, Tenn. — When George Floyd was killed on May 25, protests against racial injustice and police violence erupted across the U.S. as outraged people took to the streets. Meanwhile, the Alcoa Chief of Police said that the entire police department was shocked and pained.

"I have great difficulty saying Derek Chauvin’s name because he was a monster wearing a law enforcement uniform," David Carswell, the Alcoa Chief of Police, said in a post on Facebook.

Carswell said that he wanted the Alcoa community to be able to trust their police officers. In the post on Facebook, he said the department takes several steps to ensure officers are trustworthy and that they uphold the law.

Maintaining the department's trustworthiness begins when deciding who to hire. Carswell also said that he believes every police department should make sure they hire the right people for the job and that it's the most important part of policing.

"The Alcoa Police Department’s hiring process is very lengthy and time-consuming in order to ensure each candidate is thoroughly vetted before he or she is ever allowed to raise a right hand and swear an oath to serve the citizens of Alcoa," Carswell said.

After finding the right person, Carswell said the department makes sure candidates understand the expectations of the job. Unlike many other jobs, with responsibilities that can be left at the office, he said officers should always be considerate of how they represent the community.

"The candidate is told he or she will soon represent the whole of the community and will be the most visible symbol of government," he said.

Candidates need to stay vigilant against situations that may compromise their morality or ethics, Carswell said. Officers are also encouraged to seek help from their peers if they need it and to take care of their minds and bodies.

The chief of police also said that candidates are expected to constantly study law enforcement and to learn new skills. The more they know about law enforcement, the more ethically they may behave. And the more skills they have, the more capable they will be at keeping the community and themselves safe.

"Only after these expectations have been stated will I, as the Chief of Police, allow a candidate to raise their right hand and swear an oath to become an Alcoa Police Officer," he said in the post on Facebook.

As protests against the murder of George Floyd and racial injustice continue across the world, Chief of Police David Carswell said he's proud to serve Alcoa, especially after the community performed a peaceful march from the Martin Luther King Center to the Blount County Court House.