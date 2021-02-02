Alcoa Fire Department ranks high on nationwide fire rating scale

The Alcoa Fire Department received the highest possible rating in a nationwide fire rating schools, classifying it as a Class 1 fire department.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Fire Department is extremely prepared to respond to calls, according to a national fire rating scale from the Insurance Service Office.

Officials said that the department would start being classified as a "Class 1" fire department on Oct. 1, the highest possible rating. The office evaluates departments on a scale from 1-10, with 1 being the best.

The rating comes from three categories: the fire department itself, the city's communications and 911 systems, and the water supply in the city. The water supply category includes measurements of the water pressure, water flow and the upkeep of fire hydrants.

Officials said that there are only eight fire departments in all of Tennessee that are considered Class 1. The Alcoa Fire Department was a Class 2 department in 2015, after losing points for its communications systems.

As a result of the new rating, officials said some people may see a lowered insurance rate as companies start getting more confident that the home will be safe. However, they also urged people to check with their insurance agency to see if their rates would change.

They also said that the cost of commercial insurance could fall, which may help bring new businesses to Alcoa.

“The men and women of the Alcoa Fire Department, they try to do everything we can to do their best every day," said Chief Roger Robinson. "Our 911 system is outstanding. Our dispatchers are slammed every day. And then our water department. All of us have made this possible."