Alcoa High School hosts holiday market Saturday, with over 60 vendors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Communities across East Tennessee are getting into the holiday spirit as Christmas gets closer, and Alcoa is not different.

Alcoa High School hosted a holiday market on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Over 60 vendors set up a booth outside the school. It was held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so people would have room to practice social distancing.

"This market is full of so many creative people and everyone has put their heart and soul into all their products," said Caroline Buchanan, a student at Alcoa High School. "This is the first time I've done anything like it, and I've so much fun already. It's done really well."

During the market, people could get holiday shopping done and pick up gifts for loved ones. Vendors sold toys, ornaments, candles, jewelry, clothing, woodworking items, tumblers, makeup and other gifts. Food and drinks were also available in the market.