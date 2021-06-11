Alcoa police ask people to stop painting bridge known for community art after slurs found covering Pride art

Police said hateful slurs were left on a bridge known for community art after two teens painted Pride flags on it. City crews cleared the slurs Friday morning.

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department is asking people to stop painting a bridge well known for community art for the meantime after hatred within the area flared up following a viral video of a woman insulting teens for painting Pride flags on it.

Police said people recently began painting hateful slurs on the bridge to cover up the Pride art. City crews cleaned the slurs up Friday morning, and officers have been periodically patrolling the area, according to the Alcoa police captain.

On Wednesday, a video of a woman painting over Pride flags on the bridge was shared widely online. As she painted over the flags, she directed a hateful tirade at the two teens who painted it. The woman told the teens that "they were not different anymore" and insulted them for painting the flag. The woman then hurled expletives at them and eventually started using racist language against them as she shook a spray paint can, which was later used to cover the flags.

"In my entire life, I had never heard anyone say things like that to me," said Jasmine Martinez, one of the teens who painted the flags and filmed the woman.

The teens returned to the bridge to paint Pride flags again on Wednesday, but those were covered soon afterward. They planned to return to the bridge once more Friday evening, but Alcoa police advised them not to paint the flags again for their own safety due to the outward displays of bigotry.

"While we would continue painting the bridge Pride colors until I turned blue in the face, it is now becoming dangerous to do so," said one of them in a social media post. "If allowed by the city, we will be back to paint the bridge again, but at this time it is not advised."

Now, organizers are raising funds to put a "Pride billboard" in the area and to continue supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Alcoa. They are aiming to raise $1,500 and said they have been working with a company to display Pride-related content on a billboard in the Maryville and Alcoa area.