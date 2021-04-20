'All it takes is one caring adult to show up' | Young Life leaders will help, comfort Austin-East students as they return to school

“One thing we do have an answer to is that we can show up and be a presence in one high school kid’s life.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As Austin-East students return back to school this week, they won't be alone.

In February when students returned after gun violence took the lives of two classmates, hundreds from the community helped walk them in and out of school.

This week, one local organization says they're ready to stand behind the students and have been for more than two decades.

Young Life leaders, made up of college aged students and those in post college, will be there to support students and make sure they know they're cared for.

An organization leader said they plan to have many leaders on hand for students' return.

For 21 years, Young Life leaders have impacted the Austin-East community showing up for after school activities, sporting events, lunch and hosting weekly meetings.

Their mission is to make a positive impact on the students, let them know they’re loved and have someone to talk to.

April Jackson with the organization said this past week has been hard.

“The day it happened, leaders checked in with their kids and asked how are you, what are you doing," she said. "When you're dealing with kids and trauma, all it takes is one caring adult to show up and invest in a kid's life."

Jackson said leaders have been there to support students after every tragedy this year and beyond.

“You’re showing up when no news is around, when no press is around, you’re still showing up and I think that is what kids remember the most is that caring adults show up even after everything else fades away.”

Knoxville nonprofits and organizations offer numerous after school programs and activities. While they’re available, engaging students is difficult. It's an issue that’s been discussed by community leaders in recent weeks.

Jackson said it’s all about fostering a relationship.

“Kids want to come back not because your program is great but because they feel like they’re loved, belong there and they have a relationship with someone that is running it or a part of it.”

Young Life leaders will continue to do just that in a time of so many unknowns, Jackson said they’re doing what they know works.

