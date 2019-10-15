TENNESSEE, USA — Tennesseans from Memphis to Bristol are invited to support the Alzheimer's Tennessee 500 Race to Make Alzheimer's a Memory honors families statewide who are living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The Alzheimer's Tennessee 500 starts this Sunday, Oct. 20 through Wednesday, Oct. 23. The official Purple Pace Car will make the 500-mile trip across the state starting from Memphis and ending in Bristol.

Walmart will host 12 regional Pit Stop celebrations for the Purple Pace Car with fun, food and entertainment.

The Purple Pace Car will connect the Pit Stops during its journey with stops at Walmart locations in Memphis, Jackson, Dickson, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, Tullahoma, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Alcoa, Morristown, Greeneville and Bristol.

Sponsors Hill & Hill Financial based in Chattanooga, West Chevrolet in Alcoa, Walmart, and the Tennessee Clerks of Court have helped to make this event possible.

“Every dollar donated and every mile traveled will aid Tennessee families living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias who need help now more than ever,” Janice Wade-Whitehead, Alzheimer’s Tennessee President and CEO, said. “We appreciate Walmart associates and their customers for raising funds and awareness for the work of Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Our hope is to make Alzheimer’s a Memory, and in the meantime, we want to support those through their journeys with dementia.”

Each Pit Stop celebration will be unique and filled with plenty of food and festivities. Surrounding Walmart stores and supporters will have the opportunity to present their contributions and learn more about Alzheimer's.

More than 110,000 Tennesseans and their families are currently living with Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is ranked as the sixth leading cause of death.

"Ride along" the road trip virtually by following on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/alzTN.