'We want to make it a memory' | Alzheimer's TN hosts annual Foothills Walk

For 20 years the organization used funds raised from the walk to help ease funds for local families impacted by Alzheimer's.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Alzheimer's Tennessee kicked off its 20th-anniversary of the Foothills Walk in Maryville on Saturday.

For 20 years the organization used funds raised from the walk to help ease funds for local families impacted by Alzheimer's.

Organizers said this year has been a record breaker in funds raised.

"So our goal was $135,000. As of right now, we're at $156,068," Kay Watson of Alzheimer's Tennessee said. "We know that sends a powerful message of hope that we don't want to live with Alzheimer's. We want to make it a memory."

A portion of the walk proceeds is dedicated to the Alzheimer's Tennessee research fund, which is currently supporting research at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.