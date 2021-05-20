AMSE eager to welcome back visitors after getting federal approval to reopen on Friday

The American Museum of Science and Energy has been closed since mid-March 2020.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — After a year-and-a-half without anyone walking through its doors, the American Museum of Science and Energy is welcoming people back starting Friday.

Even as businesses around the museum opened, the AMSE had to keep its doors shut until receiving federal approval to reopen. Exhibits showcasing scientific insights and feats of engineering remained unseen and untouched in the museum.

Now, officials announced that people will be able to walk through the history of the Manhattan Project and national lab technology once more.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday. On Sundays, it will be open from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.

It will operate with a limited capacity of 50 visitors in each facility at any single time, and guests will be asked to maintain social distancing. They will also be required to wear masks at all times. They will also need to provide a phone number in order to help with contact tracing efforts.