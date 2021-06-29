Anderson County Family Justice Center to open soon, helping victims in variety of ways

The center will help victims of elder abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse — giving a helping hand so people have a chance to heal.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anyone who needs help in Anderson County will soon have a new place they can go: the Anderson County Family Justice Center.

Officials announced that the center will soon open, and showed off a new sign highlighting its location. The center will help victims of elder abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child abuse — giving a helping hand so people can heal and find support.

Visiting the center will not require an appointment, according to a release from officials. It is meant to meet some basic needs for people looking for support.

For example, officials said the center will provide a safe place where people can speak with advocates or counselors without worrying about involvement from abusers or other people. They will also be able to speak with police officers or prosecutors in a secure setting.

Safety planning services will be offered, along with assistance in helping people find emergency shelter. They will be able to refer people to other agencies that provide support services, and will also be able to help people find transportation if they need it.

Anyone looking for help with orders of protection of writing resumés will also be able to find support at the center.

Most of all, officials said the center will provide victims with a safe space where they can start healing from any trauma they experienced.

By offering a centralized location where people can find support services for a variety of issues, officials said they hope to give people a chance to become thriving survivors.

The project is funded by an agreement with the Tennessee officials, according to the center. It will be located at 301 Broadway Avenue, Unit 1A in Oak Ridge. They can be reached at (865) 298-3129 or by emailing them at info@fjcanderson.org.

A 100-foot large mural was also recently completed on the building, illustrating the history of Oak Ridge.