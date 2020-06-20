'As a human, it's time for us to speak up' | Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth at historic rally in Knoxville

"I think that the only way we can make a change is for people to express how they feel about this oppression and injustice we're going through in America."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday night hundreds celebrated a historical moment in Knoxville at the first ever Juneteenth Freedom Rally at Caswell Park.

Juneteenth is as the end of slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago.

It was a historical event on a historical day.

"This is significantly exciting to me for the first in Knoxville," said supporter Chris Holloway.

"This is the first time I know of we've had this many people come out just for this occasion," said supporter Lee McDermott. "It's time to speak up on it. The time to be quiet is over."

Hundreds showed up to have their voices heard and to keep the momentum of the powerful movement going.

"As a White person it's time for us to speak up. I think as a human it's time for us to speak up," said supporter Katie Conner.

"I believe not just Black people, White people, Hispanic, Mexican... it doesn't matter they all are gravitating towards this because it's all about unity," said Holloway.

Supporters called for change in local, state and federal governments saying it's long overdue.

"I think that the only way we can make a change is for people to express how they feel about this oppression and injustice we're going through in America," said McDermott.

After weeks of rallying for their cause, they're not done fighting for their cause.

"We're trying to be inclusive, we're trying to be progressive, we don't support racism. All lives do matter, including especially our Black lives matter," said activist Constance Every.

Together they're celebrating becoming one large voice for their generation and future generations to come.

"Unity is something that doesn't spell division. The first three letters are UNI. What is unity? You and I," said Holloway.