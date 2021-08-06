Austin-East High School community to gather for ceremonial lighting of new messaging center

Officials said that the new electronic message center at Austin-East High School will act as a message board for the East Knoxville community as a whole.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Knoxville community has gone through anguish and turmoil after several shootings led to the deaths of Austin-East Magnet High School students. Many people could feel isolated as the community grieved the loss of so many students.

So, the Austin and Austin-East Alumni Association raised money for a special improvement at the school — a new electronic sign. They raised $68,000 in total to install it, replacing the school's current sign. They also said they hope it will act as more than an average school sign.

They're calling it the electronic message center and were set to reveal it during a ceremony on Aug. 7. The sign is expected to inform the East Knoxville community about upcoming events, policy changes and anything else — not just the school.

"The community needs to know that if Ms. Campbell says, 'Look, there's an agenda item on the Knox County School Board meeting coming up next week, we really need the community to be there to help us communicate some needs of Austin-East' — that kind of information can be broadcast on that electronic messaging center," said George Underwood, the president of the association.

Officials said they only needed $48,000 to build and install the sign. The extra money they raised will go into the school's budget, according to officials.

In April, an Austin-East High School student was shot and killed by police in a bathroom. Anthony Thompson Jr.'s death sparked weeks of protest and backlash in the community, as well as calls for unity.

After Thompson Jr.'s death, nonprofit organizations and community groups were also formed to support East Knoxville. The United Way of Greater Knoxville started a fund that leaders can use to directly support East Knoxville.