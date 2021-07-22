Austin-East High School gets new electronic sign to improve community messaging

The electronic message center will be revealed during a ceremony on August 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nothing is more important in a community than communication. Everyone needs to know where they can go to find the latest information about what's happening in their area.

To help bring the East Knoxville community closer together, Austin-East Magnet High School is getting a new sign that will notify people about their community. It is called the Electronic Message Center, and it will be unveiled during a ceremony on August 7 at 2 p.m.

The sign comes after years of hard work by the Austin and Austin-East Alumni Association. The school needed $48,000 to build and install the sign, and the association went above and beyond. They raised $68,000 in total, and the extra money will go into the school's budget.