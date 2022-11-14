Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville opens new space with new services and technology

New and bigger space allows more types of services at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was about 23 years ago when the founders of Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville were choosing the nonprofit's name. Executive director Kendrise Colebrooke said they wanted something meaningful, something full of purpose to contribute positively to society — so they chose "breakthrough."

On Monday, the nonprofit celebrated its new, bigger location. The ribbon cutting took place at their new location, in association with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce.

"Our original logo has a bursting sun on it and that represented the spark of breakthrough, of what we now call Autism Breakthrough, and that spark is their children," Colebrooke said. "That spark now represents the adults and young adults"

Chelsea Montgomery, the executive director of therapeutic services, has been helping people with autism for around 11 years. Her very first experience was with a four-year-old boy.

“I just remember one day him just crying and he couldn't communicate," Montgomery said. "I remember the mom just crying to me saying, 'You know, I just wish I knew what he wanted and needed.'”

Montgomery said the memory stuck with her and was her motivation as she moved forward.

“How hard would that be to be a parent and not know what your kid wants, or if something's hurting them?” Montgomery said.

The previous space was about around 5,000 square feet. The new office building is around 17,000 square feet.

“This move is really important for Autism Breakthrough because it allows us to add new programs,” Colebrooke said.

Moving into a bigger space has also allowed them to add a few different types of therapeutic services. They plan to add programs for speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, as well as therapies to improve communication and spelling skills. They are also using new kinds of technology to accommodate people with autism

"A lot of people with autism or other disabilities have some sensory needs," she said. "(They) kind of get those needs met, whether it's rocking on a swing or feeling somewhere comfortable, where they can lay or have deep pressure on their body."

There is also a driving simulator, to help people develop driving skills even if they prefer not wearing the center's virtual reality headset.

She said that the center has a sensory room designed to be a safe place for people with autism. She said she envisions the new building to be a place where people can go to find help and support, whenever other people.

It used to be a center only for adults. But in the last few years, they started providing services for people between 14 years old and 18 years old, helping more people live independent and purposeful lives.