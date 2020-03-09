Basement Records closes after wreck, destroying "major amount" of inventory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For one record store in South Knoxville, 2020 has been like a broken record of bad news. After a wreck at Basement Records, officials said they were closing the business Wednesday.
They also said that they are not sure how long they will remain closed, according to a post on the record store's Facebook page. Pictures on the post show a broken section of the store's wall as well as broken crates and tables littered across the floor.
Officials also said the wreck destroyed a major amount of the store's inventory.
The store has been open for 25 years, according to its website, and fell under new ownership in 2012. They sold vintage records, cassettes, CDs, DVDs, video games, classic magazines and laser discs.