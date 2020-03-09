Basement Records closes after wreck, destroying "major amount" of inventory

The South Knoxville record store has been in business for 25 years, according to its website.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For one record store in South Knoxville, 2020 has been like a broken record of bad news. After a wreck at Basement Records, officials said they were closing the business Wednesday.

They also said that they are not sure how long they will remain closed, according to a post on the record store's Facebook page. Pictures on the post show a broken section of the store's wall as well as broken crates and tables littered across the floor.

Officials also said the wreck destroyed a major amount of the store's inventory.