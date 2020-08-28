BCSO: 141 Blout County inmates test positive for COVID-19 & 0 employees

The Blount County Sheriff's Office administered COVID-19 tests to more than 600 deputies and inmates Tuesday.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said that 141 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Friday after the Blount County Sheriff's Office administered COVID-19 tests to more than 600 deputies and inmates.

They said they tested 493 inmates in total and 126 employees. No employees tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said.

One inmate is under medical care and three inmates are reporting mild symptoms, according to officials. They said that 97.9 percent of positive cases are asymptomatic. They also tested 16 inmates over the previous few weeks. Those inmates were not retested and they recovered, according to authorities.

Sheriff Berrong said that masks were issued to all inmates and that all corrections deputies are mandated to wear face coverings while working the correctional facility. They are also continuing to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We are doing the best we can with the resources that are provided to us,” Sheriff Berrong said. “Our correctional facility is certified for 350 inmates. Our average daily population today is 530, and our population is 500 or above on a routine basis and has been for several years."

New inmates entering the jail are also quarantined away from the general population for 14 days, authorities said, unless they make bond within that 14 day period.