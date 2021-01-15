Beck Center hosts town hall on racial justice and civil rights to start MLK Day weekend

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosted a virtual town hall on Friday with four civil rights leaders speaking.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday when communities across the U.S. will celebrate the life and legacy of a prominent civil rights leader.

To kick off the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosted a virtual town hall about racial justice. They were joined by four civil rights leaders on Friday: Bishop Warren Brown, Lorenza Glasgow, Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook and Dr. Theotis Robinson.

The town hall was part of a series that started after protests erupted across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd. Friday's town hall was the seventh virtual meeting in the series.

The virtual town hall was hosted over Zoom, and participants could find a link to the meeting on the center's website.