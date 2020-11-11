Bell rings at Sevier County Courthouse to honor veterans and their families

The bell at the Sevier County Courthouse also rang on Nov. 11, 1918 to signal the end of World War I.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — In Sevier County, Veterans Day started with a loud ringing.

The bell on top of the Sevier County Courthouse rang to honor veterans and their families, for Veterans Day. The same bell rang on the same day 102 years ago to signal the end of World War I, officials said.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters also invited people out to the courthouse at 11 a.m. to thank veterans listen to the bell ring. He said he was proud of how Sevier County residents and students came together to honor people who served in the military.

The event started with a prayer and was held on the East Porch of the courthouse. Participants were socially distanced and wore masks to stay safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the event.