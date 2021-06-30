Bill Cosby’s release can have impact far and wide on sexual assault survivors, advocates say

Bill Cosby, 83, was a free man as of Wednesday after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bill Cosby was freed from prison on Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

The decision came after the state’s Supreme Court said Cosby’s prosecutor was bound by an agreement made with his predecessor not to charge him. In 2005, the former district attorney publicly announced he would not criminally charge Cosby after Andrea Constand reported he sexually assaulted her.

“What the court is saying is that we should have never gone through with the trial,” said Kristen Feden, the former special prosecutor. “What the court is not saying is that Andrea Constand was not credible. The jury still found that he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand.”

Activists and anti-violence groups across the U.S. said that Cosby’s release from prison could have long-term consequences. Many said that they worry it could discourage people from seeking justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network released a statement about his releases, saying they were disappointed in the case’s outcome:

We are deeply disappointed in today's ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and by the message this decision sends to the brave survivors who came forward to seek justice for what Bill Cosby did to them. This is not justice.

Activists also said that the legal process can already be draining for victims seeking justice against their abusers. Lorraine McGuire, who works with the Sexual Assault Center in Nashville, said that it the process can be traumatizing for people.

Yet, many people said that Cosby’s release should not discourage people from speaking up. Don Bosch, a criminal attorney, said that the situation was unique to Cosby and that it is not likely victims would see similar outcomes with their cases.

The message is spreading across the U.S. and East Tennessee, supporting victims and encouraging them to seek justice.