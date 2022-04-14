Bill to punish homeless for sleeping in public spaces advances in state Senate

The Tennessee House already has passed related legislation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are close to sending Gov. Bill Lee a proposal that would threaten felony penalties against homeless people who camp on local public property, including in parks.

The Tennessee Senate voted 20-10 Wednesday to advance the bill, with four Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

The House has already passed a version of the legislation, and both chambers need to hash out differences in what they approved.

The bill also introduces a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine and community service for camping along highways, including under bridges or overpasses, or within an underpass.

Hundreds of people are homeless in the Knoxville area.

Some have set up camps on public property including in woods near greenways and under overpasses. Some also squat in empty buildings in the area.

A recent study shows 60% of the homeless in Knoxville and the surrounding county had issues affording their rent or mortgage. It's not clear how they'd pay fines under the legislation if they already lack money for housing.