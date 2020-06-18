Black and blue: A conversation with 5 Black Knoxville Police officers

Black identities and being a police officer don't always match well. However, Black police officers still manage to do their jobs and protect their communities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between protests and trials, people have shared several perspectives as the conversation around racial injustice continues across the U.S. However, a commonly unheard perspective is one from Black police officers.

Black identities and becoming a police officer may not always go together well, due to continued racial injustice and police violence as seen in incidents like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. It can be hard to navigate the obligations of being a police officer as a Black person.

However, Black police officers still find ways to make it work. They clock in and do their jobs serving their communities, despite the complex issues surrounding their career. So, we spoke with five Black police officers about their experiences and to learn about their perspectives on the issues.

The Black officer experience

"It is a tough job," one officer said about his experiences as a Black police officer. "It is an even tougher job when you're a minority. But you are needed."

The officer said that as a Black officer, it can be difficult trying to navigate obligations and communities. When Black officers are on duty, he said they're supposed to represent everyone in the Black community to everyone in the profession.

However, off-duty officers need to represent police and law enforcement to Black communities. Black police officers also need to navigate issues like profiling and prejudice at local stores and between people in the public.

Family

What should Black children do if they're confronted by police officers? Across the U.S., Black families have had conversations about that, including the 5 Knoxville Police officers we spoke with.

Most said that their children should comply with the officer, regardless of whether they feel like their rights are being violated. The officer said they're worried about what could happen if their children are stopped by another officer, even though they wear the badge themselves.

"Even if you think you're being treated unfairly, comply then complain," one officer said. "The side of the road is not where you discuss that."