Blount Co. nonprofit hopes to collect 120 backpacks for students in need before start of school

The Boys and Girls Club of Blount County said they are collecting school supplies to help families in need before summer ends.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County community will have a chance to help students in need over the summer, just by dropping off a bookbag.

The Boys and Girls Club of Blount County is hosting a backpack drive to prepare students for school once the summer is over. Many of the families they serve may not be able to afford school supplies for the coming school year. Organizers are hoping to gather 120 backpacks for students preparing to return to class.

Anyone who wants to drop off bags can stop by the Boys and Girls Club between 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. They can also drop off other supplies like paper, pencils, scissors or any other typical school supplies.

The organization serves around 1,300 students, and around 115 children per day during the summer.

"It helps them get everything they need for school, as well as some of the supplies that teachers need," said Jeff Money, the organization's executive director. "That helps out as well."

Anyone who wants to help prepare students for school can also give the Boys and Girls Club some of their time by volunteering. The executive director said there are times when they depend on volunteers to keep their doors open.

"The community in Blount County is amazing," he said. "They help us every day of the year, and especially with this backpack drive."