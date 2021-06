The Blount County Boys and Girls Club hopes to raise 120 backpacks for students.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club in Blount County is asking the community to donate school supplies to help out students before the first day of school.

The goal is to reach 120 backpacks before the first day of school. The Boys and Girls Club is also asking people in the community to donate school supplies for students who can't afford everything they need.