Blount County Sheriff's Office to test deputies and more than 500 inmates for COVID-19

Over the last two weeks, 16 inmates in the corrections facility tested positive for COVID-19. Since mid-July, 20 deputies have also tested positive.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday that it will test corrections deputies and inmates for COVID-19.

Sheriff James Berrong said that the testing will take place next week at the sheriff's office. They will be administered by medical staff from Southern Health Partners, the company that gives health care to inmates, in conjunction with the Blount County Health Department.

Officials said that 16 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks and that they are quarantined and are recovering in a separate, confined area. There are more than 500 people in the county's inmate population, according to officials.

They also said that 17 sheriff's office employees tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-July. All but three deputies have recovered and returned to work, according to officials.

"We are doing everything in our power to keep COVID-19 out of the Justice Center and our corrections facility," Berrong said. "Because we are a 24/7 operation and our patrol and corrections deputies continually make contact with citizens and inmates throughout their shifts, our deputies are particularly vulnerable."

Sheriff Berrong said that the sheriff's office is following CDC guidelines and recommendations from the State of Tennessee Health Department. They are deep cleaning throughout the Justice Center and corrections facility. Face coverings are also mandatory for deputies, as well as social distancing when communicating with citizens.