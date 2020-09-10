Botanical garden donates more than 500 pounds of produce to food banks to help COVID-19 response

The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum decided to convert educational gardens into production spaces, to help meet food insecurity issues due to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum is trying to meet growing concerns over food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sept. 28, they donated over 500 pounds of fresh, organically grown produce to help make sure people can eat during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was given to food banks and other organizations in East Tennessee including St. Luke's Episcopal 'Fish' Pantry, Love Kitchen and The Shora Foundation.

The gardens also donated over 75 fresh eggs from free-range chickens.

Officials said that they changed their educational gardens to production spaces after canceling educational events in the Garden's Center for Urban Agriculture. In total, officials said that they have 47 acres of gardens, meadows and woodland spaces.