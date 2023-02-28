New childcare plan in Knoxville aims to help children from birth through 8 years old

The United Way of Greater Knoxville helped launch the plan, and they said it aims to help children during a time when most of their minds develop.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United Way of Greater Knoxville is helping launch a new childcare plan in Knoxville and Knox County to support young children and close opportunity gaps as they grow.

"Today is really about recognition by our entire community, our business community, our education community. This is a priority and because of that, work is being done. Hope is on the horizon," said Matt Ryerson, the President of UWGK.

The plan is called Bright Steps and UWGK is leading it. they said it is an inclusive strategy meant to transform the early care and education system in Knoxville and Knox County. They said they are working with Tennesseans for Quality Early Education and the Bright Start TN Network as part of the plan.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon both signed a letter supporting the plan, as well as Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk. UWGK was chosen as one of six inaugural communities to join the Bright Start TN Network and put the Bright Steps plan into action.

The Bright Steps Action Plan focuses on the needs of children from birth to eight years old, beyond their academic needs. It is meant to help make sure children have the support they need from birth to eight years old — when more than 90% of their minds are developing.

"Positive, healthy experiences in early childhood set the foundation for thriving academically, socially, and in life," organizers of the plan said.

This plan will impact the lives of about 25,000 children. It's an ambitious initiative that centers around affordability and accessibility. The United Way described it as "momentous" because they said it's the first-ever Knoxville and Knox County plan to address early childhood needs.

The plan will span three years and their goal is to tackle issues like improving kids' reading proficiency rate, the relationship between caregivers and kids, and childcare environments among others.

Allison Douglas is a parent and she said this is critical.

"The price of childcare is often the same as and sometimes more than one parent's salary, and often parents have to switch jobs or find cheaper childcare," Douglas said.

Douglas said it's not only about having more care options but about having more childcare that is safe, affordable and high-quality for working families. This initiative also raises awareness of the burden that many families face.

United Way reports 39% of parents faced employment disruption because of a lack of good childcare, while 73% say they cannot afford to not work. Ellie Kittrell with the United Way said even if you are not a parent this is an investment for everyone.

They also said parents stepping away from work can have a domino effect on the economy. She describes it as a two-generational impact where both the parent and child feel the hurdle.

"Every single person in Knoxville and Knox County should care about this issue. Because without a thriving workforce and a well-supported workforce, ultimately, our economy is impacted," Kittrell said.