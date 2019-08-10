SLIDELL, La. — We have a nice update on that animal abuse case on the Northshore.



Many of you responded to our story on 'Buddy,' the Dachshund-Chihuahua mix that suffered abuse in Slidell. Three people were charged with cruelty after the dog's hind legs were brutally cut off.

Well on Monday night, Buddy underwent surgery to fix his wounds, and he is doing well.

A viewer offered to donate her deceased dog's wheelchair, but buddy will need a custom one. Another Good Samaritan, a crime victim who was injured and lost his own dog during a carjacking, drove to donate $1,000 to Buddy's care.

And on Sunday, October 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Buddy will be at T Rivers Bar and Grill in Madisonville to meet everyone and say thank you.

