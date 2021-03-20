"Built for the people" | TVA issues statement supporting diversity, opposing racism

TVA said the it was built for all people and that diversity was its greatest strength. The statement comes after eight people died in a shooting rampage in Atlanta.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After eight people died in a shooting rampage in Atlanta, there have been several reports of increases in violence against Asian American people across the U.S. The Tennessee Valley Authority wanted to take a stand against it on Saturday.

They issued a statement on Twitter, saying that they stand with the Asian-Pacific Islander community.

"There are four words — 'built for the people' — that simply and eloquently describe TVA's mission to make life better for the people we are privileged to serve," said Jeff Lyash, President of TVA. "These are more than words, it's a standard we hold ourselves accountable to each and every day."

Reports said that anti-Asian American hate crimes spiked over the previous year, due to rhetoric linking Asian Americans to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We stand proudly with the Asian-Pacific Islander community," Lyash said. "Our sympathy and support go out to all victims of hate including those most recently affected by the tragedy in Georgia."