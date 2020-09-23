Cal Johnson Recreation Center reveals upgrades, new basketball mural

On Wednesday, Knoxville leaders cut the ribbon to the upgraded Cal Johnson Rec Center, which works to inspire creative and healthy lifestyles.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To have fun, sometimes people need to try something new. So, the Cal Johnson Recreation Center installed new fitness equipment and painted a new mural to help people have fun while at the center.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon cut the ribbon to the upgraded center on Wednesday, along with City Council members and other local leaders. Officials said that the upgrades consisted of a top-to-bottom, inside-and-out transformation of the center and park.

New outdoor fitness equipment was installed, and a large multipurpose room was added along with accessible family restrooms in the gym area. The mezzanine area near the gym was also opened up, and two new activity rooms were built. Improvements were also made to the kitchen area, according to a release.

Officials said that the City of Knoxville added a $71,031 fitness room and that they plan to add computers and make WiFi available for visitors.

Outside the center, an $81,700 playground was installed. A new mural was also added at the basketball courts, valued at $100,000 according to officials.

The mural is meant to celebrate community values and inspire people to adopt healthier and creative lifestyles. It also honors prominent figures around the region, such as businessman Cal Johnson, poet Nikki Giovanni and Coach Pat Summit.

“These projects demonstrate how we can do bigger things that benefit our neighborhoods when we collaborate,” Mayor Kincannon said. “We can do more when we share our resources, commitment and talents.”