Calling all artists! 60th annual Dogwood Arts Festival accepting applications

Dogwood Arts said they were looking for artists to apply for the 60th annual Dogwood Arts Festival, which includes a fine art market.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Attention artists! Applications are open for artists who want to participate in the 60th annual Dogwood Arts Festival, held April 23 - 25, 2021.

People will need to submit their applications by Nov. 16, and they will be notified by Dec. 6 whether they were chosen to participate in the festival. Over 105 artists will be selected by a jury, according to officials. People who participate will be eligible for cash awards including Best of Show, Artists Choice and Category Awards.

Around 250 applications are submitted each year, officials said. Jurors will view images digitally and applications will be scared on a 1 - 5 scale. There will be three jurors, according to the Dogwood Arts' website.

The festival will include a fine art market, live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities for kids and adults. It will be located at Market Square and Krutch Park, officials said.

Officials also said they will follow COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from the City of Knoxville and the Knox County Health Department and will continue to make updates as the festival approaches.