VFL to host July football camp to support Zaevion Dobson Memorial and Emerald Youth foundations

Todd Kelly Jr. changed his jersey from No. 6 to No. 24 in honor of Zaevion Dobson, who wore the number at Fulton High School before he was shot and killed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former defensive back who played for the University of Tennessee announced that he will host a football camp in July to benefit some prominent community organizations.

The football camp will honor Zaevion Dobson, who was shot and killed in December 2015 while shielding friends when gunmen showed up in his Lonsdale neighborhood. Dobson played football at Fulton High School, and his jersey number was 24.

After learning about his death, VFL Todd Kelly Jr. changed his jersey to No. 24 as well, honoring the young boy. He also announced that his new football camp in July will be called "Camp 24," honoring Dobson.

Proceeds from the camp will be given to the Emerald Youth Foundation and the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation. Both are community-focused organizations that connect with youth in Knoxville to support them academically, financially and socially.

Camp 24 will be held on July 9 from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the Sansom Sports Complex. It will be open to children between 7 years old and 14 years old.

The camp fee is $60 and registration is available online. The camp will consist of drills, stations and competitions to improve participants' techniques. Anyone who participates should wear regular athletic attire with cleats or sneakers. Participants will also receive a t-shirt and coupons for local businesses.

There will also be a meet-and-greet session with current Tennessee athletes throughout the camp. Then, once it's over, food trucks will be available for anyone who wants to grab a meal.