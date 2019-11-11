SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A cat still has all nine of its lives after being saved by the Sevierville Fire Department.

The furred shopper may have been trying to get a head-start on holiday shopping when it was trapped in a drain outside the Sketcher's store. Engine 12 responded to a call about a stuck cat and got to work rescuing it.

Sevierville Fire Department

Bystanders mimicked meowing and offered treats to try and lure it out, and Ripley’s Old MacDonalds Farm Mini-Golf loaned the fire department a fishing net. When the cat was recovered, the department discovered that it did not have a tail.

Employees at a nearby Levi's store brought the cat in, according to a Facebook post by the fire department about the incident. Firefighter Derrick Layman was also credited with grabbing the cat.

