Catching up with 'Evelyn's Army' following the state's decision against death penalty

The State of Tennessee will not seek the death penalty for Megan Boswell, who will stand trial for the murder of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — "She is still very much a part of our community," said local mother of two Kandis Crook.

Baby Evelyn Boswell is still in the hearts and minds of local mothers, like Crook of Bristol. She helps lead a group of moms called "Evelyn's Army."

In court Friday morning, Sullivan County DAG Barry P. Staubus announced that that the state will seek a maximum sentence for Boswell of life without the possibility of parole.

"A lot of us were shocked because I think a lot of us were thinking that since it was a crime against a baby, that they would go for the death penalty and then whenever it came back that they were just seeking life without parole, a lot of us were shocked. But I think we kind of understand where they're coming from," she said.

That understanding is after an explanation from Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who considered precedence from the Tennessee case State v. Bobby Godsey. It also involved criminal charges related to child murder.

"A large part of the consideration is what is case law, what would happen in this case if I asked for death penalty?," said Staubus. "We have an 18-year-old defendant without a record and only one aggravating factor, then it's disproportionate and it's not a valid death penalty in that case."

"If they felt like that is going to be good enough justice for Evelyn, that is all I'm concerned with," said Crook.

Megan Boswell is still awaiting trial. Her next court appearance is May 14.

"Hopefully coming up in May, we will have a more solid idea of when the trial is going to start, what that's going to entail and if they're going to move it to a different location," said Crook.

Meanwhile, "Evelyn's Army" continues acting in the toddler's honor. The admin members hope to assemble and deliver more comfort bags to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Each goes to a child in domestic violence situations.

"it's something small and something that we can do for Evelyn," said Crook. So far, the group has donated 115 comfort bags.