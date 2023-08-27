Hundreds gather to honor 24-year-old after he was killed in crash while walking on Kingston Pike

Hundreds gathered to share stories honoring the 24-year-old who recently lost his life. KPD said an impaired driver hit him while he was walking on Kingston Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 1,200 people gathered at Cox Auditorium on Sunday at the University of Tennessee to honor Ben Kredich, the 24-year-old who recently lost his life.

The Knoxville Police Department said an impaired driver hit and killed Ben while he was walking on Kingston Pike. The driver now faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges among others.

All week long, tributes have poured in from the many people whose lives Ben touched. Diagnosed with autism, he advocated and paved the way to create many opportunities for people with disabilities.

“All the family is talking. And this is a celebration of life. This is not a funeral whatsoever,” said Josiah Klouda, one of Ben's friends. “There are all going to be happy memories. Nothing sad, and that’s what they’re sticking to.”

On Monday, Aug. 21, KPD said the driver was treated for an overdose at a hospital right before the crash. The news spread quickly and overwhelmed the community and people who knew him.

“I was shocked. My stomach just dropped and it was horrific,” said McKenna Smith, Ben's friend. “Ben was a beautiful soul so we’re here because we wanted to support the family.”

One of the last conversations that Ben and his father, Matt Kredich, had was about how excited Ben was to be able to call himself a full-grown man. Matt said he was excited he was going to turn 25 years old in about seven months.

Ben's life included piano lessons at his apartment in Sequoyah Hills, and his mother Kim Kredich said whenever the weather permitted it, he would get out and get his "sunlight exercise."

On Mondays, he would take the bus and he would get off at Sunspot to have dinner with his father. But when they discontinued the bus route Ben would walk to get there, his mother said.

His parents were able to track him through his phone as he walked that Monday. Eventually, they noticed that it stopped moving.

"I got a notification somebody had posted [on Facebook], 'What's the holdup? Why are they closing it off?' And I read there's been a serious accident just a few blocks, just a little bit west of Neyland," Kim said. "I called Matt and said, 'Is Ben with you?' But then I started to get more concerned. He wouldn't answer the phone. So I got in my car and I couldn't get on Kingston Pike. Then I went to Sutherland, and that was blocked. So I parked at West High School, where he went to school, and I started running on the Greenway."

When Matt and Kim arrived at the scene they knew their son was gone.

Now, six days later, the community is sharing stories about Ben and his huge impact on their lives. His service held an important message.

“Make that effort to reach out to people, maybe, especially when you know someone has challenges interacting and connecting with people," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. "Ben did that and that’s how he will be remembered.”

The people who knew Ben said he spread joy wherever he went.

"He was loved by so many in Knoxville, and I am so proud of him for the impact that he made on people here — that is his life and his being has made, and I know that that will continue," Matt said.

Now, for many, the future holds sadness without Ben. But, his legacy will go on forever.