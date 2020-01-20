KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It takes a lot of work to count every person living in the United States. To achieve it every decade, the Census Bureau needs workers.

In Knox County, it is looking for 4,400 more to help with the upcoming census. So, the U.S. Census Bureau will host recruiting drives to find the help it needs. They're being held at two places:

Jan. 22 - Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 4 - 6 p.m.

Jan. 29 - Bearden Branch Library, 10 - 11 a.m.

The pay rate begins at $19.50 per hour, plus 58 cents per mile for travel reimbursements, according to a press release. All available positions include paid training.

The bureau is hiring several positions. They're looking for census takers, who work in the field to survey addresses and interview people. They are also recruiting census field supervisors who conduct on-the-job training for census takers and follow-up in situations where census takers had issues.

Recruiting assistants travel throughout the area and visit with community organizations, attend events and conduct recruiting activities. The bureaus are hiring them, too.

There are a limited amount of office positions available in the Knoxville-area census office. These jobs recruit, select, hire, train, manage and pay staff that works within the assigned area.

To apply, people can go to the Census' website. They will need a social security number, a home address, email address, phone number and the place of their birth. The bureau will call people considered for a position for a phone interview.