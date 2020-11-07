x
Centro Hispano closed July 13 - 17, including food distribution, due to COVID-19

Officials said that the organization would be closed Monday - Friday, including food distribution, due to the COVID-19 case count in Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with Centro Hispano said that the organization would be closed between July 13-17 due to the rising COVID-19 case county in Knox County.

They said in a post on Facebook that all on-site activities, including food distribution, would be closed during that time. They also said they hoped to return the following week, and that the decision to close was made to protect staff and community members.

On July 11, Knox County health officials reported 731 active cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,567 cases. It was an increase of 23 active cases since Friday.

Anyone who needs to contact Centro Hispano can still reach them by calling (865) 522-0052, or by texting them at (865) 205-8250, during their business hours. They are open between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Debido al aumento de casos de COVID-19 en el condado de Knox, Centr... o Hispano estará cerrado desde el 13 de julio hasta el 17 de julio. Todas las actividades en sitio, INCLUYENDO LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE COMIDA, estarán canceladas. Esperamos poder continuar la distribución la semana que viene.
