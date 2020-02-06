Centro Hispano works to keep kids fed while school is out

Centro Hispano is partnering with the Knoxville Community Action Committee to make sure kids can eat regularly during the summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When school is out, some students may have to go hungry. They may depend on schools for their meals and without class to go to, they may not be able to eat regularly.

Centro Hispano is working to make sure kids will be able to eat over the summer, even if their schools are closed for the summer. The community center is partnering with the Knoxville Community Action Committee to ensure kids under 18 years old will have lunch and dinner during the summer months.

They will distribute food every Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Centro Hispano center on Sutherland Avenue. Meals include "grab and go" lunches and dinners so that students will have food while school is out.