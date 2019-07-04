Market Square was full of people and full of color today at the Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk.

Knoxville artists, businesses, and schools staked out to fill the block with fantastic chalk creations on Saturday.

Dogwood Art's Annual 'Chalk Walk' was an opportunity for artists to express themselves and show their true colors.

Cheryl Burchett, the visual art teacher at Beaumont Magnet Academy, saw the chalk walk as an opportunity for her students to learn, while also showcasing their own skills.

"It's really great to have that authentic feeling of being around real artists and also having the public walk by and comment on what you're making," Burchett said. "It's so exciting, so wonderful how Knoxville does events like this."

