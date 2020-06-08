Change Center to halt activities due to rising COVID-19 numbers

The organization said it is seeking other grants and resources to keep the Change Center open until restrictions lift and it is safe for guests to return.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Change Center will temporarily halt future activities and close its doors effective Aug. 17, due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the community.

“We continue to be increasingly concerned by the rising COVID cases. We care greatly about the health and safety of our staff and guests and believe it is the responsible thing to do,” explained Change Center Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler.

Since March 2020, the Change Center said it has provided over 3,000 grab-and-go dinners for families, partnered with Knox Ed Foundation Community Schools to provide meal assembly for over 7,000 supplemental meals for students, partnered with Dogwood Arts to hand out art kits for children and joined with Knox County Schools to hand out education packets.

“The decision to close our doors was difficult and was not done hastily or without the counsel of our board of directors. While our doors may be temporarily closing, our hearts and mission to serve the community always remains open,” said Chandler.

Like many hotels, amusement parks, skating rinks, resorts, conference centers, zoos, etc., the Change Center said it is at risk of not being able to survive an extended period without an infusion of additional funding.