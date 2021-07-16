'Cherish your moments with your child because mine gone' | 5 after Janaria Muhammad was killed, her parents are still searching for justice.

5-months to the day, that 15-year-old Janaria Muhammad was killed, her parents to search for justice. While they they say the city is making progress.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — 5 months after 15-year-old Janaira Muhammad was killed in a drive by shooting her parents are sharing the pain that comes with losing a child.

"Hold on to your little girl hold on to your child you know cherish your moments with your child because mine gone," said her mom Jackie Muhammad.

Something they could have never fathomed -- happening to their child.

"Hard…real hard I like to…it's hard on me emotionally," said NaNa's dad Larry Muhammad. her mom went on to say "It has been very stressful at the same time very emotional very overwhelming at the same time" she said.

Not forgetting the little things that Janaria did that mad them smile.

"Her coming in…getting dressed…the challenge getting to the bathroom," her mom talking about NaNa's process of getting ready.

Since that day -- Jackie and Larry have chosen to play an active role in helping curve the gun violence problem in the city -- leading the kids in marching to take their city back.

''Its been unbelievable out of the last 5 months a lot of positive things have happened in our lives, and we take one day at a time," Jackie Muhammad said.

The marches are not isolated -- the city received a 1 million dollar grant to help curve the problem, they brought in organizations like cities united.

The united way started a fund directly to impact the communities suffering and hurting the most called the community healing fund.

"The changes that have occurred since she has been gone is just mind-blowing," Jackie said.

The one thing that hasn't changed, the person or people responsible for Muhammad's death have not been accounted for.

Jackie says she will rely on her faith and emphasizes this is justice not just for NaNa but for all.

"Getting justice for these children it's not just about Janaria it's about all children, all children that have fallen victim to gun violence," said Jackie Muhammad.