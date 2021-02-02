Children's hospital gives kids a chance for summertime fun with Camp Eagle's Nest

Children at Camp Eagle's Nest made art, created crafts and, of course, went swimming to cool down from the summer heat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For kids, summertime is usually filled with all kinds of fun. Many spend their days jumping into pools, enjoying meals by the barbecue and running around with friends while dodging water guns.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital wanted to make sure all children had the chance to make some of those classic summertime memories. So, they created Camp Eagle's Nest and took children with blood disorders and cancer out to have some fun.

The camp is being held over the weekend at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center. It's an annual retreat for patients from the hospital's hematology and oncology clinic.

On Friday, kids with the camp did arts and crafts. They also had a chance to jump into a pool for some swimming.

"They are just excited to do something fun, get out of the house and interact with each other — just to have a day of fun where they don't really have to worry about the treatment they are going through," said Anna Taylor, a child life specialist with the hospital.

The camp is free and is usually a sleep-away camp in Townsend. However, many activities were restricted due to COVID-19 precautions. Around 35 children participated in the fun.