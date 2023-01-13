Chilhowee Area Ministries to give out free food boxes on Saturday

CHARM will be giving out free boxes of food at the CHARM Backcountry Building from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Saturday.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A religious outreach organization in Townsend said they will give people free boxes of food on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Chilhowee Area Ministries said they will be giving away a box per family, and a maximum of two boxes per car on Saturday. The boxes will be available at the CHARM Backcountry Building, located at 8453 State Hwy. 73. They will not be giving out any early distributions, they said.

CHARM also said anyone who wants to get food should stay in their vehicle when pulling up to the building. They said someone will put the boxes inside of their vehicle.