City commits $5 million to build new greenway in East Knoxville

The city said the project was initially approved in 2019, but the original federal grant funding didn’t cover the majority of the cost.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville said design work for a new 2-mile greenway, connecting Harriet Tubman Park with the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, in East Knoxville will begin soon.

It will skirt Austin Homes and Vine Magnet Middle School on the western end and cross through Dr. Walter Hardy Park and the heart of the Five Points community before crossing Williams Creek and connecting with the Botanical Garden trails to the east, according to a release from the city.

“This greenway will be a game-changer,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “It will connect destinations and give East Knoxville residents a new healthy way to safely navigate the city. Multi-modal amenities like this make Knoxville more equitable and more sustainable.”

Mayor Kincannon and City Council have committed $5 million to build the East Knox Greenway, according to the release.

The city said the project was initially approved in 2019, but the original federal grant funding didn’t cover the majority of the cost.

On Tuesday evening, the council voted unanimously to support the Mayor’s request to amend the agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to increase funding to nearly $5 million.

Almost $4 million is being funded federally and administered through TDOT, according to the release. The City’s contribution will be 20 percent of the cost, or $988,054.

Detailed design work is scheduled to start later this spring and will be followed by public meetings to gather input from residents, according to the city.