City Council to vote on Lakeshore Park master plan

The Lakeshore Park Conservancy said one of its goals is to create outdoor spaces where people can gather together.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council is expected to approve a master plan for Lakeshore Park in West Knoxville on Tuesday night.

The Lakeshore Park Conservancy said one of its goals is to create outdoor spaces where people can gather together.

"A lot of it will be garden areas, creating more open spaces and creating some smaller pavilions so that folks can gather with families or in small groups," Lakeshore Park Conservancy Executive Director Julianne Foy said.

Lakeshore Park opened in 1995 on 60 acres of leased land at the Lakeshore Mental Health Institute and has grown and evolved over the years to 185 acres owned by the City of Knoxville and managed by the Conservancy.